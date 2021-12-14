Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,358 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 17,462 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $26,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.63. The company had a trading volume of 29,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,339,240. The stock has a market cap of $238.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $137.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

In other news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,829 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.