AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,294 shares of company stock valued at $33,529,948 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.29. 6,379,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,817,654. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $101.55 and a twelve month high of $127.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

