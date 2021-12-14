ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities research analysts expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to post $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. ABM Industries posted sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year sales of $6.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ABM Industries.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of ABM stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.45. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.35. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $36.31 and a 52 week high of $55.48.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,251,000 after purchasing an additional 800,888 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 48,122.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 761,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,294,000 after acquiring an additional 760,336 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,057,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,998,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,443,000 after acquiring an additional 523,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

