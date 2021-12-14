Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.36

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (CVE:ACST) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.36, with a volume of 5118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.23 million and a PE ratio of -2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a current ratio of 12.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.03.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile (CVE:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.