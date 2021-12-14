Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Accenture worth $119,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $56,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $5.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $372.52. 24,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,552. The firm has a market cap of $235.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $381.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. Accenture’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.59.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

