Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ANIOY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.
Acerinox Company Profile
Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.
