Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ANIOY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of ANIOY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 39,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39. Acerinox has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

