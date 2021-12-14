Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Short Interest Down 78.3% in November

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACRHF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.62. 94,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,190. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89. Acreage has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

