Acuitas Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,847 shares during the period. InfuSystem accounts for 1.8% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 48.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the second quarter worth about $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 28.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the second quarter worth about $233,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InfuSystem stock opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $351.24 million, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other InfuSystem news, insider Jeannine Sheehan sold 7,461 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $134,372.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher R. Sansone sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,418,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,008 shares of company stock valued at $1,578,858. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InfuSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

