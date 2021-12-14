Acuitas Investments LLC Buys 16,072 Shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,072 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the third quarter valued at $920,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 50.6% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after buying an additional 125,376 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 60.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $531.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.76. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.80 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

