Acuitas Investments LLC Purchases 105,464 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,464 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 409.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

NYSE:NGVC opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $295.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is 43.96%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.