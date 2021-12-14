Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $381.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to post sales of $381.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $379.30 million to $383.30 million. Acushnet posted sales of $420.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $521.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOLF. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Acushnet stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.26. The stock had a trading volume of 280,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 38.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 15,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after buying an additional 22,787 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter valued at $257,000. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

