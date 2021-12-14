adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADDYY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.50.

ADDYY traded down $2.24 on Tuesday, hitting $142.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,398. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.07. The firm has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. adidas has a 12 month low of $139.38 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of adidas by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of adidas by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in adidas by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in adidas by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in adidas in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

