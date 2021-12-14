Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist initiated coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $550.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79. Affimed has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $11.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Affimed by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after buying an additional 916,189 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Affimed by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,122,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,838,000 after buying an additional 786,748 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Affimed by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,192,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 665,656 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the third quarter valued at about $4,110,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 215.5% in the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 908,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 620,717 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

