Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Down 7.9%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) shares traded down 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.24 and last traded at $13.24. 4,447 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 178,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFYA shares. TheStreet cut Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Afya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.23.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Afya by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,145,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,823,000 after acquiring an additional 446,498 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Afya by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,928,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,065,000 after buying an additional 26,071 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Afya by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,607,000 after buying an additional 19,132 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Afya by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,403,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,694,000 after buying an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Afya by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)
Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.
