Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Down 7.9%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) shares traded down 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.24 and last traded at $13.24. 4,447 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 178,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFYA shares. TheStreet cut Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Afya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Afya had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $86.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.08 million. Analysts anticipate that Afya Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Afya by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,145,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,823,000 after acquiring an additional 446,498 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Afya by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,928,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,065,000 after buying an additional 26,071 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Afya by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,607,000 after buying an additional 19,132 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Afya by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,403,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,694,000 after buying an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Afya by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

