AI Doctor (AIDOC) Price Down 58.1% This Week

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. In the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 58.1% lower against the US dollar. AI Doctor has a market cap of $96,882.81 and $12,450.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AI Doctor coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

AI Doctor Profile

AIDOC is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

AI Doctor Coin Trading

