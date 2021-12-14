Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2021

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AKU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. 1,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,216. Akumin has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Clarus Securities upped their price objective on shares of Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.