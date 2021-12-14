Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AKU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. 1,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,216. Akumin has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Clarus Securities upped their price objective on shares of Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

