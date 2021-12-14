Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $75.04

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $75.04 and last traded at $75.26, with a volume of 2333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,977,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $483,084.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,711 shares of company stock worth $9,571,509. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Alarm.com during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 55.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

