Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Gap Up to $47.78

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.78, but opened at $49.65. Alcoa shares last traded at $50.79, with a volume of 80,665 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average of $43.54.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Alcoa by 78.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 62.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

About Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

