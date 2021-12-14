Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Bought by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,113 shares during the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin comprises about 1.7% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.23% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 39.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 6.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 14.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

