Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $248.86

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $248.86 and last traded at $248.86, with a volume of 1029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is currently 125.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 28.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,417,000 after purchasing an additional 58,442 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 8.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s Company Profile (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

