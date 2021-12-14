Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,288 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 13.0% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $24,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after purchasing an additional 306,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after purchasing an additional 236,236 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 140,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,267 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. CLSA dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.44.

BABA opened at $122.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $331.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $274.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.44 and its 200-day moving average is $177.03.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

