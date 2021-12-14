AllSafe (ASAFE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $51.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $133,543.84 and $51.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00030713 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

