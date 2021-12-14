Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Gap Up to $173.65

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $173.65, but opened at $186.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $190.00, with a volume of 2,067 shares changing hands.

ALNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

