Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.8% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 244.1% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 898 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its position in Alphabet by 48.4% in the third quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 25,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 30.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,934.09 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,893.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,759.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,960.70, for a total transaction of $41,121,162.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,510,361 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

