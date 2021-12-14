Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives $3,202.69 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,202.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latash Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded down $38.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,878.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,921,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,295. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,885.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,729.42. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

