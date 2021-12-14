Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hexavest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,916.53 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,882.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,725.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

