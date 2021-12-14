Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.33

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.33 and traded as high as $13.15. Alpine Immune Sciences shares last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 90,786 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $379.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 58.85% and a negative net margin of 169.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Conway purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,563,190 shares of company stock worth $24,097,986 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $16,960,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,933.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 517,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,558,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,382,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 99,396 shares during the last quarter.

About Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.