alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.47) price objective on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AOX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €19.50 ($21.91) target price on alstria office REIT in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($20.22) target price on alstria office REIT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €19.50 ($21.91) target price on alstria office REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($21.91) target price on alstria office REIT in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €20.05 ($22.53) target price on alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, alstria office REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €17.99 ($20.21).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

Shares of ETR AOX opened at €19.52 ($21.93) on Monday. alstria office REIT has a twelve month low of €11.74 ($13.19) and a twelve month high of €15.24 ($17.12). The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of €17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 6.32.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.