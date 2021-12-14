Altura Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Short Interest Down 75.6% in November

Altura Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the November 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.2 days.

Shares of Altura Energy stock remained flat at $$0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20. Altura Energy has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.30.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Altura Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Tenaz Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in central Alberta. The company was founded on September 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

