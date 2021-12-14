Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Altus Group in a report released on Friday, December 10th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $72.50 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Altus Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Altus Group alerts:

AIF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.50.

Shares of TSE AIF opened at C$70.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.35. Altus Group has a one year low of C$47.57 and a one year high of C$72.03.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$151.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.60 million.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.