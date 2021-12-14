Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:AMAM)

Ambrx Biopharma’s (NYSE:AMAM) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, December 15th. Ambrx Biopharma had issued 7,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 18th. The total size of the offering was $126,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambrx Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.
Ambrx Biopharma stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67. Ambrx Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $22.87.
Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile
Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.
Read More: What defines an oversold asset?
Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.