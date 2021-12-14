Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:AMAM)

Ambrx Biopharma’s (NYSE:AMAM) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, December 15th. Ambrx Biopharma had issued 7,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 18th. The total size of the offering was $126,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambrx Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Ambrx Biopharma stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67. Ambrx Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $22.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAM. FMR LLC bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth $68,727,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth $37,879,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth $16,673,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth $8,820,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth $2,824,000.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

