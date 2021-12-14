American CuMo Mining Co. (CVE:MLY) Senior Officer Shaun Methven Dykes Buys 45,000 Shares of Stock

American CuMo Mining Co. (CVE:MLY) Senior Officer Shaun Methven Dykes purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,910,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,603,100.

Shaun Methven Dykes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American CuMo Mining alerts:

On Wednesday, November 24th, Shaun Methven Dykes acquired 25,000 shares of American CuMo Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,125.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Shaun Methven Dykes acquired 75,000 shares of American CuMo Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,525.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Shaun Methven Dykes acquired 12,500 shares of American CuMo Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$625.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Shaun Methven Dykes acquired 12,500 shares of American CuMo Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$625.00.

Shares of MLY opened at C$0.04 on Tuesday. American CuMo Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$9.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.20, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.03.

American CuMo Mining (CVE:MLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About American CuMo Mining

American CuMo Mining Corporation, a mineral exploration and development company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the CuMo molybdenum project located in Idaho.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for American CuMo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American CuMo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.