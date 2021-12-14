American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.90.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEL shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:AEL traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $36.50. 10,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,541. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average of $32.42. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 32,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 11.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth $129,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

