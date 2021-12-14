American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.05

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.05 and traded as high as $37.19. American National Bankshares shares last traded at $36.73, with a volume of 11,468 shares changing hands.

AMNB has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised shares of American National Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $39.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average is $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $395.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.13.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.04 million. Equities research analysts predict that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from American National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.79%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in American National Bankshares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in American National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in American National Bankshares by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American National Bankshares by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $528,000. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

