Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,295,774,000 after buying an additional 238,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,429,808,000 after purchasing an additional 313,744 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after purchasing an additional 871,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Amgen by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,899,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after purchasing an additional 386,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.12.

Amgen stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.43. 27,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,202. The company has a market cap of $119.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.75.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

