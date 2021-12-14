Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $2,627,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $3,504,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Amphenol by 20.1% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,058,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,382,000 after buying an additional 176,783 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Amphenol by 37.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 316,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after acquiring an additional 85,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 19.4% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APH traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.47. 1,482,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,590. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $86.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 24.42%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

