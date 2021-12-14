Analog Century Management LP Has $12.36 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Century Management LP increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 4.3% of Analog Century Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,383,242,000 after buying an additional 113,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,079,435,000 after acquiring an additional 340,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,396,000 after acquiring an additional 168,483 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,307,000 after acquiring an additional 953,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $989,273,000 after acquiring an additional 127,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $178.47 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.31 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.27.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.80%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.17.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

