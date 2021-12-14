Analysts Anticipate BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Equities research analysts expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to post sales of $1.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.85 billion. BRP reported sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full year sales of $5.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a negative return on equity of 223.71% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOOO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in BRP in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BRP by 30.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

BRP stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.68. 87,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,334. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.89. BRP has a 12 month low of $63.21 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 2.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.34%.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

