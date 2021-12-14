Analysts Anticipate Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.01 Million

Equities analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will announce sales of $48.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.51 million to $49.50 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $49.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $177.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.74 million to $178.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $297.13 million, with estimates ranging from $285.66 million to $308.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $39.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.15 million, a PE ratio of 115.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average is $48.62. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,131 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

