Analysts Expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.04). Kingstone Companies posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 180%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.55). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on KINS shares. TheStreet lowered Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KINS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,633. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $49.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.00%.

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

