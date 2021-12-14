Analysts Expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $443.53 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) will post sales of $443.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $391.45 million and the highest is $495.60 million. REGENXBIO posted sales of $21.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,967.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year sales of $435.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.69 million to $567.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $178.79 million, with estimates ranging from $102.47 million to $240.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. The company had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RGNX shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $50.26.

In other news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,233 shares of company stock worth $2,295,699. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

