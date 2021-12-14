Analysts Expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.41. SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 284.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS.

SEAS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.94. 16,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,000. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $70.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.46.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 26,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,667,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,911 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,944 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 20.3% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 634,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,697,000 after buying an additional 106,960 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 259,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after buying an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

