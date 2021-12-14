Analysts Expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $280.98 Million

Equities analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will announce sales of $280.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $280.50 million and the highest is $281.45 million. Uniti Group posted sales of $275.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.74%. Uniti Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Burney Co. increased its stake in Uniti Group by 505.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 83,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 70,101 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Uniti Group by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,913,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after buying an additional 1,183,148 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Uniti Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 341,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 73,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Uniti Group by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Uniti Group stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.74. 35,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,744. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.47 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.03%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

