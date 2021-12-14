Analysts Expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.14 Million

Brokerages expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to announce $18.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.22 million and the highest is $26.00 million. Wave Life Sciences posted sales of $9.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $57.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.42 million to $65.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $23.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on WVE. Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $3.26. 167,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,507. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 309.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 227.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 69.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 22.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

