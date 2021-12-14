Analysts Set Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Price Target at $23.00

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.
A number of analysts have recently commented on ABCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Abcam to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.
Shares of ABCM stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.63. 10,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,551. Abcam has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01.
About Abcam
Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.
