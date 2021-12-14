Analysts Set Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Price Target at $23.00

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Abcam to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ABCM stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.63. 10,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,551. Abcam has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Abcam by 4,182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,441,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,085 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,527,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Abcam by 529.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 387,868 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Abcam by 1,276.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 386,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,910,000. 10.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

