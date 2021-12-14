Analysts Set AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Target Price at $92.71

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.71.

ATRC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $69.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.62. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $47,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,001 shares of company stock worth $807,326 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1,351.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 94.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 32.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 26.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

