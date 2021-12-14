Analysts Set Avast Plc (LON:AVST) Price Target at GBX 531.67

Shares of Avast Plc (LON:AVST) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 531.67 ($7.03).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVST shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.27) target price on shares of Avast in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays downgraded Avast to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.47) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.99) price target on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.69) price target on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.69) price target on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

LON AVST traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 612 ($8.09). 3,198,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,220. The stock has a market cap of £6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 580.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 553.21. Avast has a 1 year low of GBX 418 ($5.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 618.80 ($8.18).

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

