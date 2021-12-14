Analysts Set goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target at $205.67

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of goeasy in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of goeasy from C$202.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of goeasy in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

EHMEF stock remained flat at $$137.18 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 706. goeasy has a 12 month low of $74.22 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.68.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

