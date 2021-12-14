Analysts Set Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Target Price at $6.00

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on LCTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 246.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,539,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2,674,020.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2,745.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,392 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 449.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,628,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,456 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,633 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $333.74 million, a PE ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $3.13.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.56 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 339.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

