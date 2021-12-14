Analysts Set PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) PT at $35.82

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get PPL alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,017,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,763,000 after purchasing an additional 303,021 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,861 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,975 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.83. 5,067,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,732,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 0.75. PPL has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -97.08%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.